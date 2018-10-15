The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department’s new Station 3 at Phipps Plaza mall is supposed to open this month, but may be delayed by a hang-up in the furnishings budget.

The department is having “a little problem with money” being appropriated on time, Capt. Chris Jackson of Station 21 reported to NPU-B at its Oct. 2 meeting. He said the Station 3 firefighters might have to be temporarily housed at another station until the new firehouse is fully furnished.

The Fire Rescue Department did not respond to questions.

The original Station 3 was built within a Phipps Plaza parking garage in 1993 as a backup to Station 21. As part of mall renovations, the station is moving to another part of the garage and is being upgraded.