The candidates vying for the local 6th Congressional District seat in the Nov. 6 election will appear separately at two question-and-answer events this month at Temple Emanu-El in Sandy Springs.

Republican incumbent Karen Handel is facing a challenge from Democrat Lucy McBath in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat, which represents parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, as well as other parts of north Fulton and Cobb counties.

At Temple Emanu-El, McBath will appear Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., and Handel will appear Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Both events will have a 90-minute program where the candidate will make opening comments, then answer audience questions.

Temple Emanu-El is located at 1580 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs. For more information, contact Robert Wittenstein at robertlw@mindspring.com or 770-396-4747.

For the Reporter Newspapers’ Voters Guide to the 6th District race, click here.