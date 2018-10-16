A proposal for a 10-story, 200-room boutique hotel at Buckhead Avenue and East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead got a thumbs-up from Special Public Interest District 9’s development review committee Oct. 3. NPU-B’s zoning committee recently approved it as well.

The co-development by the Loudermilk Companies and Regent Partners would replace a sizable two-story office building with the Thompson brand hotel, with construction possibly starting in late spring. The office building is currently occupied by a State Bank & Trust Company branch, which aims to relocate elsewhere in Buckhead, according to a spokesperson.

The 1.1-acre site has a triangular shape, resulting in zoning requests related to setbacks, curb cuts and loading zone spaces. The project also needs a special use permit.

Jessica Hill, an attorney for the developers, said the hotel would have no on-site parking, instead using a garage in a new neighboring medical office building that Loudermilk also owns. The main entrance would be via a circular drive added on East Paces Ferry. Other features would include a rooftop pool, a ground-floor restaurant intended to attract the general public, and a small ballroom and outdoor patio for events.

Thompson Hotels is a brand of Colorado-based Two Roads Hospitality. The Hyatt hotel chain just announced that it is buying Two Roads, according to an Oct. 8 press release.

Denise Starling and Sally Silver of SPI-9 pushed the developers to add public art to the project, which was not met with enthusiasm. Regent’s Jim Feldman said he was open to hearing more about Starling’s proposal for solar panels to be added to the roof as part of the city’s public-private “Solarize Atlanta” partnership.