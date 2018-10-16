The technology company Salesforce says it will add 600 jobs to its Buckhead regional office and put its name on the tower that houses it.

The expansion was jointly announced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, which described it as a $12.25 million investment. It is unclear whether Salesforce is receiving tax incentives for the deal; a company spokesperson declined to comment and referred questions to the state, which did not immediately respond.

The 34-floor Atlanta Plaza skyscraper at 950 East Paces Ferry Road and Oak Valley Road, next to the Lenox MARTA Station, is already home to Salesforce’s Atlanta regional hub. The company will add the 600 employees over five years, starting in 2019, according to a press release and a spokesperson. The building will be renamed the Salesforce Atlanta Tower.

Salesforce says it will turn the tower’s top floor into an event space, dubbed the “Ohana Floor,” that will be used not only by the company, but also be made available for free on weeknights and weekends to “nonprofits and local education groups.” Other Salesforce offices around the country have similar spaces, which the company is making standard in its regional hubs.

‘Ohana is a Hawaiian term with a meaning similar to “family.” Salesforce uses it to mean “our employees, customers, partners and the community,” according to spokesperson Benny Ebert-Zavos. “We took this approach in [the Ohana Floor’s] design and usage.”

California-based Salesforce is a cloud computing company specializing in customer relationship management systems. The company says it has about 600 employees in metro Atlanta.

“Atlanta is a fantastic market for world-class talent and we’re thrilled to grow our presence in the region,” said Warren Wick, Salesforce’s executive vice president for commercial sales, in the press release. “Many of our top customers call the city home and we’re excited to support these trailblazers in connecting with their customers in whole new ways.”

The newly renamed office tower was built in the 1980s and was sold in 2016 for $137.5 million to Banyan Street Capital and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, according to media reports.