The Sandy Springs City Council on Oct. 2 approved an agreement with Gwinnett County to install a multi-use path as part of its Spalding Drive project, contributing $1.2 million.

Gwinnett’s project includes widening Spalding Drive between Winters Chapel Road and River Exchange Drive and replacing an existing bridge. As part of the city’s agreement with the county, a multiuse path along the south side of Spalding Drive will be built. Sidewalks on the north side will be added to connect to existing sidewalks on Holcomb Bridge Road and to Sandy Springs’ new but not yet opened Crooked Creek Park.

The project will be coordinated by Gwinnett County, the city of Peachtree Corners, and the city of Sandy Springs. The total estimated project cost is $10.5 million.