The first phase of a $750,000 renovation of Garden Hills Elementary School’s field is gearing up as fundraising continues.

Abbie Shepherd of the Buckhead school’s foundation, Acorns to Oaks, reported the plan to NPU-B on Oct. 2, saying the current field is a “mud pit and a disaster.”

The first phase, budgeted at $350,000, would add a track, improve drainage and renovate the playground. The foundation is finalizing permits and preparing a request for proposals with the hope of starting work next summer, Shepherd said.

A second phase, at around $400,000, would add a sports court, concession stand, outdoor classroom and restrooms. For more information, see fixthefield.com.