Eight apartments in Brookhaven were destroyed by a large fire that caused thick clouds of smoke to billow over Buford Highway on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Heavy flames and smoke engulfed an apartment building on Buford Highway on Oct. 17. (Photo We Love BuHi)

DeKalb Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to the Esquire Apartments in the 3100 block of Buford Highway and were met with “heavy smoke and flames,” said Capt. Dion Bentley. The fire was at one of the buildings in the complex.

More than a dozen fire trucks responded to the two-alarm fire and more than 30 firefighters were battling the fire, Bentley said. Brookhaven Police officers blocked traffic going both ways as crews battled the blaze.

Residents were able to escape six apartments and no injuries were reported. Bentley said hot flames prevented firefighters from being able to safely search two apartments. He was not able to immediately confirm everyone escaped safely from those apartments.

The eight apartments were destroyed, Bentley said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

 

Brookhaven Police blocked traffic as DeKalb firefighters battled a blaze in the 3100 block of Buford Highway. (Photo We Love BuHi)

The fire at the Esquire Apartments on Buford Highway was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. (Photo We Love BuHi)

Eight apartments were destroyed in the blaze, according to DeKalb Fire Rescue. (Photo We Love BuHi)

