Eight apartments in Brookhaven were destroyed by a large fire that caused thick clouds of smoke to billow over Buford Highway on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

DeKalb Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to the Esquire Apartments in the 3100 block of Buford Highway and were met with “heavy smoke and flames,” said Capt. Dion Bentley. The fire was at one of the buildings in the complex.

More than a dozen fire trucks responded to the two-alarm fire and more than 30 firefighters were battling the fire, Bentley said. Brookhaven Police officers blocked traffic going both ways as crews battled the blaze.

Residents were able to escape six apartments and no injuries were reported. Bentley said hot flames prevented firefighters from being able to safely search two apartments. He was not able to immediately confirm everyone escaped safely from those apartments.

The eight apartments were destroyed, Bentley said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.