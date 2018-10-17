The James M. Cox Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Second Helpings Atlanta, a local organization that “rescues” extra food to deliver to those in need and reduce food waste.

The grant will go toward expanding the organization’s operations and reach in the metro area, according to a press release.

“This significant grant allows us to sustain our growth in accordance with our strategic plan,” Sheri Labovitz, president of Second Helpings Atlanta, said in the release. “It is both a validation and a challenge to us to keep finding innovative ways to feed the hungry.”

Second Helpings Atlanta, an official partner of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, currently rescues more than 125,000 pounds of surplus fresh, perishable food every month, the release said.

Launched in 2004, Second Helpings Atlanta’s network now includes more than 80 food donors, 50 partner agencies and over 470 volunteer drivers. It is slated to pick up more than 1.75 million pounds of food in 2018, according to the release.