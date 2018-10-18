A competition that will find sculptures to install in City Springs for over a year will begin early next year.

The Sandy Springs City Council approved small changes to the agreement between Art Sandy Springs, the local group operating the competition, at its Oct. 2 meeting.

The submission deadline for artists is Jan. 3, 2019, with judge selections scheduled to be made Feb. 8. The sculptures would then be installed in April and stay up until March 2020, according to the document.

The competition is an official component of the city’s Public Art Policy, which seeks to bring art to public spaces like City Springs.