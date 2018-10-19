Planned appearances by the 6th Congressional District candidates at Sandy Springs’ Temple Emanu-El have been canceled.

Democratic candidate Lucy McBath was to appear on Oct. 22 and Republican incumbent was to appear on Oct. 29, with both engaging in question-and-answer sessions.

Temple Emanu-El said in a press release that Handel canceled due to a “scheduling conflict,” and that the temple then canceled McBath’s appearance as well “in fairness.”

Both candidates have been invited to attend an Oct. 21 forum hosted by the Dunwoody Homeowners Association, but neither has yet committed to appear, according to the DHA.

