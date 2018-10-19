The Buckhead Community Improvement District and Livable Buckhead, which are leading a study on affordable housing in the neighborhood, have launched an online survey to gather input.

The study aims to study affordability through the angle of reducing traffic congestion and is based, in part, on findings that came out of the 2017 master plan, which reported that most traffic congestion results from Buckhead employees not being able to afford housing in the area.

The survey seeks to gather information on where people who work in Buckhead commute from and where Buckhead residents commute to along with income data.

“Yes, there are a bunch of data sources out there, but nothing compares to what you tell us directly,” the survey announcement said.

A task force that includes public officials and representatives from private industries and nonprofits is overseeing the study. Work began in August and is expected to last six months.

