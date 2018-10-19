The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 20-21: Northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 22-26: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 26-27: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 19-20: Northbound exit ramp to Abernathy Road/Dunwoody (5A) closed; detour on Exit 5B, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Oct. 22-26: Northbound and southbound under I-285, road closed, detours on Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 19-20: Eastbound between Ga. 400 and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 20-21: Eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 26-27: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass to east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 ramp closures

Oct. 19-20: Eastbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed, detour on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Oct. 19-21: Eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 closed, detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 23 and 26, the following roadways will have traffic pacing on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.