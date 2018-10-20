From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

2800 block of Ashford Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.

Assault

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 30, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.

100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Sept. 30, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 30, in the evening, a simple assault incident was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a simple battery was reported.

1400 block of Windsor Parkway — On Oct. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested on simple battery charges.

35009 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 3, at noon, a man was arrested on simple battery charges.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.

Arrests

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of parking or standing in a prohibited area.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to dim his headlights.

1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested after striking fixtures on a highway.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of acquiring a license plate for the purpose to conceal his ID.

1100 block of Wright Avenue — On Oct. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 4, in the early morning, two pedestrians were arrested on the highway.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Woodrow Way — On Oct. 4, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats and acts.

1900 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of the purchase or selling of controlled substances.

3000 block of Lanier Drive — On Oct. 5, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield to signs.

4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 Buford Highway — On Oct. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

4000 block of of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1700 block of Tobey Road — On Oct. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct.7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Other incidents

2800 block of Caldwell Road — On Sept. 30, at noon, officers conducted a death investigation.

4300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 30, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.