From Brookhaven Police reports dated Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Theft and Burglary
2800 block of Ashford Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a forced-entry burglary to a residence was reported.
Assault
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.
4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Sept. 30, in the morning, a criminal trespass warning was issued.
100 block of Perimeter Summit Boulevard — On Sept. 30, in the afternoon, a verbal dispute was reported.
3200 block of Buford Highway — On Sept. 30, in the evening, a simple assault incident was reported.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a simple battery was reported.
1400 block of Windsor Parkway — On Oct. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested on simple battery charges.
35009 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 3, at noon, a man was arrested on simple battery charges.
1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple battery.
Arrests
2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public indecency.
3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Sept. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of parking or standing in a prohibited area.
2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to dim his headlights.
1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested after striking fixtures on a highway.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.
3000 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.
3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of acquiring a license plate for the purpose to conceal his ID.
1100 block of Wright Avenue — On Oct. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.
1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of giving false information.
2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 4, in the early morning, two pedestrians were arrested on the highway.
1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 4, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Woodrow Way — On Oct. 4, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.
4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of terroristic threats and acts.
1900 block of N. Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of the purchase or selling of controlled substances.
3000 block of Lanier Drive — On Oct. 5, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to yield to signs.
4000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3300 Buford Highway — On Oct. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
4000 block of of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.
1700 block of Tobey Road — On Oct. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.
3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct.7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.
Other incidents
2800 block of Caldwell Road — On Sept. 30, at noon, officers conducted a death investigation.
4300 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 30, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.