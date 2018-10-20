From Dunwoody Police reports dated Sept. 29 through Oct. 6. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 29, in the afternoon, items were reported missing from a car.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 29, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 29, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2600 block of E. Madison Drive — On Sept. 29, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 29, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4800 block of North Peachtree Road — On Sept. 30, at midnight, a larceny was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 30, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 30, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Sept. 30, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2300 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Oct. 1, items were reported missing from a car.

1500 block of Old Spring House Lane — On Oct. 1, in the afternoon, someone reported theft of mail.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 1, in the evening, a theft was reported.

8300 block of Azalea Garden Drive — On Oct. 1, in the evening, items were reported missing from a car.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Oct. 1, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Oct. 1, at night, two incidents of items taken from a car were reported.

100 block of Peachford Circle — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of committing larceny.

9400 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Oct. 2, at night, items were reported missing from a car.

2400 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Oct. 3, in the early morning, a motor vehicle was stolen.

1600 block of Potomac Road — On Oct. 3, in the early morning, a motor vehicle was stolen.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Oct. 3, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 3, at night, a motor vehicle was stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Oct. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 4, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 4, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

5400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 4, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 5, at noon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Oct. 6, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4600 block of North Shallowford Road — On Sept. 29, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Sept. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a gun.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Oct. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

Arrests

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Oct. 1, in the afternoon, a man and woman were arrested and accused of forgery.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failing to follow traffic control devices.

1000 block of Perimeter Center — On Oct. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

Perimeter Center — On Oct. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of weapon possessions.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Oct. 5, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of prostitution; a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.