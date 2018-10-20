Holy Spirit Preparatory School is planning a major expansion of its Buckhead Upper School campus onto a roughly 13-acre site next door in neighboring Sandy Springs.

Plans filed with the city show the largely wooded site being filled with four school buildings totaling nearly 200,000 square feet, a parking deck and a sports field. The plans also add a large new rectory for Holy Spirit Catholic Church, which shares the school’s property.

The plans require a conditional use permit. A community meeting about the plan is scheduled for Oct. 30, 6 p.m., at Holy Spirit Prep’s Upper School Library, 4449 Northside Drive.

Holy Spirit Prep was founded in 1996 at what is still its Lower School campus on Sandy Springs’ Long Island Drive. The Upper School campus at Northside Drive and Mount Paran Road in Buckhead opened in 2003. The overall campus there is about 19.5 acres.

The church and school sit right against the Atlanta-Sandy Springs border. Immediately to the north along Mount Paran Road, in Sandy Springs, is an archdiocese-owned property of roughly 13 acres. It has the church rectory and a couple of other older houses and small buildings, but is largely undeveloped. Plans show the archdiocese is attempting to purchase parts of two other lots off Jett Road to add about three-quarters of an acre to the site.

New buildings proposed in the school expansion include:

Two church school classroom buildings, each two stories tall and 20,000 square feet

Another private school classroom building, two stories and 50,00 square feet

A school recreation center, two stories and 50,000 square feet

A sports field

A parking deck, three stories tall with 250 spaces

A roughly 15-space surface parking area with a roundabout, as well as a new driveway

The plans also feature a new rectory, two stories tall and 12,000 square feet in size.

For more information and to submit comments to city staff, see the zoning website here.