Cloudy skies did not deter hundreds of people from flocking to the Brookhaven Arts Festival on Oct. 20 and more are expected on Sunday, Oct. 21, with a clear and sunny forecast.

The fest is located at 4047 Peachtree Road on Apple Valley Road behind the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA station. Admission is free and hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show along with live music and plenty of festival food as well as the stars of the show – more than 140 artists selling their paintings, photography, jewelry and crafts in many other mediums.

“We extended the fest a little bit this year and I’m very pleased with the turnout,” said Festival Director Kelly Marsh on Saturday.

This year marks the 14th year of the festival, one of the earliest organized festivals in Brookhaven.

“This is the best year yet,” said Barbara Theus of Brookhaven, who said she has attended every festival. “People tend to say that, but it’s true. There is so much high quality art this year and new artists. The work is stunning.”

Theus was with Lynne Byrd of Dunwoody, also a regular attendee of the fest. “This year really is better than past years,” she said.

Marsh, who sells real estate for Keller Williams, is a member of the city’s newly formed Brookhaven Arts Advisory Council. She said she’s pleased the city is making arts a priority as it continues to grow after incorporation nearly six years ago.

“Sometimes when cities start they focus on public safety and infrastructure, and those are very important. But to support the arts … I think that’s important to the community,” she said. “You’ve got to have that.”