The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 20 through Sept. 27, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 23

2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 23

Burglary-Residence

500 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 24

700 block of Bellemeade Avenue — Sept. 25

500 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 26

900 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — Sept. 27

Burglary-Non-Residence

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 20

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 22

300 block of Woodward Way — Sept. 22

2500 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 24

2600 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 24

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 25

2500 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 25

Robbery

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 20

300 block of Peachtree Hills — Sept. 21

1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 22

600 block of Collier Commons Circle — Sept. 24

4400 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 26

Larceny

Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, there were 42 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 32 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

There were nine reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26.