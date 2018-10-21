The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 20 through Sept. 27, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
1700 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 23
2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 23
Burglary-Residence
500 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 24
700 block of Bellemeade Avenue — Sept. 25
500 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 26
900 block of E. Paces Ferry Road — Sept. 27
Burglary-Non-Residence
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 20
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 22
300 block of Woodward Way — Sept. 22
2500 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 24
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 24
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 25
2500 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 25
Robbery
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Sept. 20
300 block of Peachtree Hills — Sept. 21
1900 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 22
600 block of Collier Commons Circle — Sept. 24
4400 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 26
Larceny
Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, there were 42 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 32 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
There were nine reported incidents of auto theft between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26.