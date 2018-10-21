The following crime information is provided via the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for Sept. 30-Oct. 5.

North District Crime: The unit reported two burglaries and one entering auto.

South District Crime: The unit reported three entering autos at different commercial locations. The unit reported one residential burglary on Northwood Drive.

Street Crimes Unit: The unit reported four misdemeanor arrests, two city arrests, conducted 15 traffic stops and issued 20 citations. The unit made two field contacts, investigated four suspicious persons/vehicles, conducted two vehicle searches, and worked two drug complaints.

Traffic: The unit reported one felony arrest, five misdemeanor arrests and two DUI arrests. The unit conducted 86 traffic stops, issued 107 Citations, and spent 10 hours working traffic complaints.

K-9 Unit: The unit reported six city arrests, conducted 12 traffic stops, and issued 19 traffic citations. The unit located one wanted person, made two field contacts, investigated six suspicious persons/vehicles, and conducted two K-9 searches. The unit worked 10 drug complaints, conducted four knock/talks, issued one search warrant, and seized $50,000. The unit worked a hotel/motel interdiction in the Hammond Drive/Peachtree-Dunwoody Road corridor. The unit assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration with a K-9 sniff, with the DEA seizing $50,000. The unit provided assistance with an ongoing drug investigation at a condominium complex. To date, the unit seized 64 grams marijuana, 1 ounce of cocaine and Xanax pills. One pound of marijuana was seized during the execution of a search warrant at an apartment complex.

Criminal Investigations Division Shoplifting: Multiple arrest warrants were secured for suspects wanted in connection with several shoplifting incidents at grocery stores on Spalding Drive and Dunwoody Club Drive.