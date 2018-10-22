John Dargle is Atlanta’s new parks and recreation commissioner, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Oct. 22.

Dargle replaces Amy Phuong, who was appointed as part of former Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration.

Dargle most recently served as director of the Milwaukee County parks department in Wisconsin, according to a city press release.

According to Wisconsin media reports, Dargle “abruptly” left the Milwaukee job without explanation almost a year ago, in November 2017, and received a payment of more than $36,000 to “in resolution of a potential discrimination lawsuit.” The city of Atlanta did not have immediate comment about that situation.

Dargle also served in leadership in parks systems in Virginia, North Carolina, Arkansas, and locally in Athens-Clarke County in 2003-2008. He’s also a veteran of the U.S. Army’s Medical Corps.

“Our goal is for every Atlanta resident to have access to safe, quality parks and green spaces to enjoy, said Bottoms in a press release. “I am excited about what John Dargle brings to the city and look forward to working with him as we continue to invest in our parks and communities.”