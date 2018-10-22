Sandy Springs is moving its annual Veterans Day event to City Springs and adding a concert and cake cutting.

The city’s 9th annual event is set for Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. on the City Green. The event had previously been held outdoors at the Concourse Center near a veterans memorial.

The event will begin with a tribute led by U.S. Army veteran, Sandy Springs resident and former WSB anchor John Pruitt, according to a press release. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Jim Bacchus will be the keynote speaker. The 116th Army Band Brass Quintet will provide music, the release said.

Immediately following the tribute, there will be a celebration honoring the 243rd birthday of the United States Marine Corps, including a cake cutting, the release said. The event will take place take place in the Performing Arts Center.

A concert by the Tom Yankton Band, led by the former Rascal Flatts member, will be held later that evening, according to the release. The set list will include popular songs as well as patriotic anthems.

All of the events are free and open to the public.