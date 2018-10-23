Brookhaven’s trek to build its portion of the Peachtree Creek Greenway is one step closer. The City Council awarded a $7.99 million contract to Lewallen Construction Co. at its Oct. 23 meeting to build the first phase of the project.

No firm date for a groundbreaking of the first section of the Greenway between North Druid Hills and Briarwood roads was given, but city officials said they hope to see it happen before the end of the year. The first phase is required by contract to be completed in 270 days.

Mayor John Ernst praised the council and city staff for reaching the point of awarding a contract. He said he and the rest of the council campaigned on or supported the Greenway when seeking office.

He also said the city’s work to secure hotel-motel tax hike last year through the General Assembly to pay for the Greenway was a creative funding mechanism not done anywhere else in the state.

“I think this will be revolutionary for transit in Brookhaven and the region … and will be a model for other cities,” Ernst said.

Money to pay for construction contract is coming a recently approved $12.4 million revenue bond that is being paid off using hotel-motel revenue.

The Greenway is a 12-mile multi-use trail that is planned to connect Brookhaven to Chamblee, Doraville and to Mercer University in unincorporated DeKalb.

The Greenway is also expected to connect to PATH400 in Buckhead and eventually to the Atlanta BeltLine.

The first section between North Druid Hills and Briarwood Roads is the central link of Brookhaven’s approximate 3-mile portion of the entire Greenway. The other segments would extend south to a planned section of PATH400 in Buckhead and north to Corporate Square.

The Greenway is expected to also boost economic development along Buford Highway, Ernst said. “First and foremost, this is providing transit,” he said.

City Manager Christian Sigman said state legislators agreed with the city the Greenway would become a regional and tourist attraction, making it eligible for the hotel-motel tax funds.

Councilmember Joe Gebbia said awarding the contract was a “historic” moment for the city. The Greenway will become the first green space in District 4 in south Brookhaven, he noted.

Marietta-based Lewallen Construction has constructed other trail projects, including the Silver Comet Trail in Paulding and Polk counties, the Arabia Mountain Trail and PATH400 in Buckhead.

The PATH Foundation will oversee construction of the first phase. The city hired the PATH Foundation last year to engineer the first section of the Greenway.