Dunwoody apartment complex sells for $76.1 million

Posted by | Oct 23, 2018

The Flats at Perimeter Place in Dunwoody recently sold for $76.1 million. The 323-unit apartment complex is located at 60 Perimeter Place.

Magnolia Capital purchased the apartments from Northwestern Mutual, according to a press release. The cost comes to $235,604 per unit.

The apartments close proximity to the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs MARTA stations and its location in Perimeter Center were cited as selling points, according to the release.

Rents for one-bedroom apartments are priced between $1,349 and $1,682.

