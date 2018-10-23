Dunwoody apartment complex sells for $76.1 million

Posted by | Oct 23, 2018

Dunwoody apartment complex sells for $76.1 million

The Flats at Perimeter Place in Dunwoody recently sold for $76.1 million. The 323-unit apartment complex is located at 60 Perimeter Place.

Magnolia Capital purchased the apartments from Northwestern Mutual, according to a press release. The cost comes to $235,604 per unit.

The apartments close proximity to the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs MARTA stations and its location in Perimeter Center were cited as selling points, according to the release.

Rents for one-bedroom apartments are priced between $1,349 and $1,682.

0Shares

About The Author

Dyana Bagby

Related Posts

GSU Perimeter College to host Japanese-American internment camp survivor

GSU Perimeter College to host Japanese-American internment camp survivor

March 22, 2017

Braves working ‘every day’ on a parking plan for new stadium

Braves working ‘every day’ on a parking plan for new stadium

October 14, 2014

Dunwoody City Council tables false alarm ordinance

Dunwoody City Council tables false alarm ordinance

September 25, 2012

Dunwoody: Witnesses vouch for Andrea Sneiderman

Dunwoody: Witnesses vouch for Andrea Sneiderman

August 24, 2012

Out & About

The Reporter Newspapers welcomes listings, from nonprofit organizations only, for events occurring within the borders of Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody or Sandy Springs. Click to add an event.

Sign up for our NewsMails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!