The Brookhaven City Council approved rezoning approximately 15 acres on Clairmont Road where the Ivy Place Apartments are located at its Oct. 23 meeting. The developer can now move forward to raze several buildings to be replaced with two new building and increase the number of units.

The apartment complex, at 3028 Clairmont Road, is just north of the intersection of Clairmont Road and I-85. The site is across from the Century Center office complex. The apartments are also close to Buford Highway, the planned Peachtree Creek Greenway and adjacent to Montclair Elementary School.

The city is requiring the developer construct a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with a 5-foot landscape strip along Clairmont Road to be consistent with the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Plan.

The property is currently zoned RM-100 but included the condition the property be limited to eight units per acre. There are currently 17 buildings on site with 122 apartments. The complex was built in the 1970s.

The council approved eliminating the condition from the 1970s as part of the rezoning, updating the RM-100 zoning to allow for 12 units per acre.

The developer, Planners and Engineers Collaborative based in Peachtree Corners, is slated to tear down six of the 17 existing apartment buildings and replace them with two new split-level apartment buildings. Those buildings are planned at four stories, each containing 44 apartments, increasing the density to 11.99 units per acre. The six buildings being torn down have 30 units total.

The redevelopment brings the total development to 180 apartments, up from the current 122.