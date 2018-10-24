The woman murdered in her Sandy Springs house in June died from a stab wound after being beaten, bound and placed in a tub of water, according to the first official report on the cause of death.

The still-unsolved killing of Kay Thomasson, 71, in her Old Woodbine Road home shocked the neighborhood. The Sandy Springs Police Department had not discussed the cause of death, but a spokesperson previously said it was “very concerned” by the crime and showed its urgency by offering a $100,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect.

The official autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner, which was finalized Oct. 22, described injuries from a particularly violent crime. The report described signs of possible sexual assault, with test results still pending.

An unidentified suspect in the case, according to police, is a man seen walking near Thomasson’s house on a surveillance video. The suspect is described as a black man with medium build and wearing dark clothing.

When Thomasson was found dead on June 27, her SUV was missing. It was found June 30 at a Chamblee apartment complex, according to police.

Sandy Springs Police have not released further details since then. Department spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham said the case is still active and there are “no updates at this time.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6937.

–John Ruch contributed