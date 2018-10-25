The DeKalb Entertainment Commission is providing a behind the scenes look the state’s entertainment industry with its second Entertainment Expo on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ROAM Innovative Workplace at Perimeter Center, 1151 Hammond Drive NE, #240.

The expo will feature panel sessions, hands-on workshops, pitch opportunities, individual meetings with professionals in the film, TV, music and digital entertainment industry as well as opportunities to visit with industry-related vendors, according to a press release. Resources and information for DeKalb companies, professionals and residents seeking to build a presence in the entertainment industry will also be provided.

The DeKalb Entertainment Commission works to attract and expand business supporting the film, television, music and digital industry in DeKalb County. More information is available at DeKalbEntertainment.com, on Twitter and on Facebook.