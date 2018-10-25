Fulton County School System Superintendent Jeff Rose is resigning, citing personal reasons, the school district announced Oct. 25.

Rose’s final day with the school district will be Dec. 20, the beginning of winter break, the press release said.

“I am extremely proud of what has been accomplished over the past two years. It has been an honor to serve FCS,” Rose said in the release.

The Fulton County Board of Education accepted Rose’s decision to resign and not seek a contract extension at an Oct. 25 special called meeting, the release said.

“The Board thanks Dr. Rose for his service to Fulton County, and for providing this time to develop a transition plan,” said Board President Linda Bryant in the release. “We look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

Rose joined Fulton County Schools as superintendent in June 2016, accepting a three-year contract with a $295,000 annual salary. He was in the third year of the contract, which was extended in June to October 2019, the release said.

He had previously served as superintendent in Beaverton, Oregon, the state’s third-largest school district, according to the release.