A man was killed early Oct. 25 after running after a MARTA bus and being pulled under its tires, according to the Georgia State Patrol. No charges are pending.

Brookhaven Police called the GSP about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 25 for assistance with a fatality on Buford Highway just north of Cliff Valley Way. GSP is called because Buford Highway is a state road.

The MARTA bus was pulling away from a bus stop on the east side of Buford Highway when a man ran across the highway from the west shoulder to the driver side of the bus, just in front of the rear wheels, according to the GSP report. The man was pulled into the wheel well and run over by the rear tires. He was killed on impact.

He is not being identified at this time as law enforcement seeks his family, according to the GSP.

A 36-year-old man was killed last month after being struck by a car while trying to cross Buford Highway.