A suspect is in custody on a murder charge in the Oct. 5 shooting of a man at a Buckhead event facility.

Anthony Parkman, aged 27 or 28, was arrested Oct. 21 on warrants by the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit, according to the department. He faces accusations of murder and criminal damage to property.

Emeka Onyekwe was shot to death in the early morning of Oct. 5 at the Level V event facility at 2010 Tula St. N.W. Police previously said they believe Onyekwe was a bystander to an “altercation.”

Police say that witnesses report Parkman was among the performers at an open-mic event at the facility that night.