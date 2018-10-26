The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closure

Oct. 27-28: Closed between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400; drivers on Ga. 400 detour at Exits 5 and 5A; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 ramp closures

Oct. 26-28: Eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 nortbound (Exit 27) closed, detour on Glenridge Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 2-4: Westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound closed, detour on Roswell Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 26-27: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Eastbound and westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 26-27: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 26-28: Northbound between Glenridge Drive and Hammond Drive, one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, alternating two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 2-4: Northbound between Hammond Drive and North Springs MARTA Station, three left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway closure

Oct. 31-Nov. 2: Closed between Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, detour on Abernathy Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 27-28, Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Lenox Road and Northridge Drive, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Oct. 29-Nov. 2, I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.