Local leaders are decrying hatred and calling for “respect” and “civility” in the wake of a mass murder at a Pittsburgh, Pa., synagogue Oct. 27.

A gunman shouting anti-Semitic slurs killed at least 11 people, and wounded more, during a service at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation and was arrested by police, according to media reports.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in a written statement, denounced anti-Semitism and hatred and said her city stands with Pittsburgh and "our Jewish brothers and sisters around the nation."

“As a city and a nation, we are better and stronger than hate,” Bottoms said. “We will continue to work towards fostering a deeper understanding and abiding respect for one another.”

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, in a written statement, called for political "civility and tolerance" and noted such other major crimes as last year's shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice by a left-wing activist and a recent string of mail bombs sent to noted Democrats and media outlets, allegedly by a supporter of President Trump.

“When we see people with whom we disagree or who are different as evil, we are one short step from fomenting the kinds of violence that occurred at a Congressional baseball practice, or that was transported this week via the mail or what we today witnessed,” Paul wrote. “And those of us in positions of authority must lead in restoring civility and tolerance at a time when they are in extremely short supply.”

Atlanta Police are on “heightened alert” and will “closely monitor activity” around local synagogues, according to the Mayor’s Office. The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta said it is “deeply distressed and saddened” by the mass murder and is activating a security alert system that connects various Jewish institutions in the area.

The Dunwoody-based Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta said it is focused on safety.

“Our thoughts are with the Jewish community and the law enforcement officers in Pittsburgh,” the MJCCA said on social media. “As ever, our main priority is the safety and security of our members, staff and guests. We remain steadfastly committed to your safety.”

Other responses from local leaders and candidates:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

We are deeply saddened by the news of another senseless mass shooting perpetrated in the name of hate. We stand with the people of Pittsburgh and with our Jewish brothers and sisters throughout our nation, and denounce hatred and anti-Semitism, in all forms.

We also pray for the wounded first responders and remain grateful for their selfless acts of bravery. The Atlanta Police Department is on heightened alert and patrol units have been instructed to closely monitor activity around synagogues throughout the city.

As a city and a nation, we are better and stronger than hate. We will continue to work towards fostering a deeper understanding and abiding respect for one another.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul

Today’s shooting in Pittsburgh during a synagogue worship service is a despicable act. While anti-Semitism is not new, a free, diverse society such as ours can never tolerate it or any form of ethnic hatred.

When we see people with whom we disagree or who are different as evil, we are one short step from fomenting the kinds of violence that occurred at a Congressional baseball practice, or that was transported this week via the mail or what we today witnessed.

And those of us in positions of authority must lead in restoring civility and tolerance at a time when they are in extremely short supply.

U.S. Rep. Karen Handel (6th Congressional District, representing parts of Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs)

Our houses of worship are our refuge. We as a nation will not accept attacks on our synagogues, our churches, our temples, or our mosques. I stand with the community of the Tree of Life Synagogue today, and united against those who espouse religious bigotry of any kind.

Lucy McBath (6th Congressional District candidate)

An attack on the Jewish community is an attack on every single person of faith in this country. I know deeply the pain this community is going through, and I refuse to accept this as normal.

Editor’s Note: This post will be updated as reactions come in.