Construction of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s medical campus at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road is forcing the temporary closures of I-85 frontage lanes during daytime and nighttime hours beginning Oct. 29.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 29, the northbound lane between Tullie Circle and the underpass will be closed for power infrastructure upgrades through Jan. 18. The work is taking place weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. CHOA spokesperson Brian Brodrick said the lanes are not expected to be closed during the weekends.

Also beginning Oct. 29, northbound lanes on the frontage road between Tullie Circle and Cliff Valley Way NE – including the underpass linking both sides of the Northeast Expressway – will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Nov. 11.

Construction will be taking place Sunday through Thursday nights, Brodrick said. A detour will be directed via Tullie Circle to Cliff Valley Way NE. Signage will be onsite to direct traffic.

CHOA is currently constructing two “support” office buildings and a parking deck on the I-85 frontage road in Brookhaven. Plans are to relocate CHOA’s support staff now working in the existing CHOA office park on Tullie Circle to those buildings when completed.

The bulk of the work is for the new support buildings, Brodrick explained. During the day, Georgia Power will be upgrading and relocating a 600-foot long underground “duct bank” (bundle of PVC conduits enclosing cabling) for the power infrastructure at the new buildings, he said.

The nighttime work involves upgrades and relocation of the sewer line that serves the new buildings but also businesses at the Cliff Valley Office Park, he said.

When the new support office buildings are completed and support staff are relocated, plans are to then raze the current office park. Construction of a new $1.3 billion hospital on the site of the old office complex is slated to start in 2020. The new hospital will have 446 beds in two patient towers expected to be between 16 and 19 stories tall. The new hospital will replace the 235-bed Egleston Hospital, located on Clifton Road near Emory University. Future plans for Egleston have not been determined, according to CHOA officials.

CHOA recently opened its new Advanced Center for Pediatrics at the campus.