The Atlanta Zoning Review Board on Oct. 11 recommended a 60-day deferral on a rezoning to allow a 23-townhome project behind the Landmark Diner at 10 Blackland Road in Buckhead.

Monte Hewitt Homes’ plan to redevelop the 2-acre site, formerly a landscaping company, has been strongly opposed by many neighbors via NPU-A and the Tuxedo Park Civic Association. They say it is out of character with the single-family area. Despite talk of a reconsideration after a previous NPU deferral, the plan is unchanged.

Mary Norwood, the former city councilmember and mayoral candidate, has emerged as a voice of opposition in her role as the civic association’s former president.

“For more than 30 years I have fought to preserve and protect neighborhoods all over the city of Atlanta, and I look forward to working with my neighbors to help preserve and protect Tuxedo Park,” she said in a civic association press release. “Buckhead neighborhoods have coexisted with surrounding commercial development for decades, and we have fought hard to keep our boundaries intact, thereby maintaining the integrity and desirability of our communities.”

However, city staff, in a memo to the ZRB, recommended approval, saying the project “has the potential to add value to the character of the neighborhood and serve as a transitional use” between Roswell Road’s commercial corridor and Tuxedo Park’s houses.

The project now heads to the City Council’s Zoning Committee.