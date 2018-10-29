The city of Brookhaven finalized a purchase for $1.7 million of a closed QuikTrip on Buford Highway and will soon lease the space to DeKalb County as an ambulance posting. Three ambulances are expected to be stationed at the site.

The move is part of an effort by the county to have quicker ambulance response times in northern DeKalb. The ambulances could be dispatched throughout the county, however.

The City Council approved a 2018 budget amendment from the general fund balance for the purchase of the property at the Oct. 23 meeting. The resolution authorizing the budget amendment also authorizes the city to spend $180,000 to renovate the former convenience store as needed for EMS personnel to work there.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue provides EMS services to the city. The city and county are expected to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to allow three ambulances to be stationed at the site. As part of the IGA, the county would reimburse the city the renovation costs by leasing the building from the city.

The city of Dunwoody is seeking to create its own EMS zone separate from DeKalb County due to slow response times. The Brookhaven City Council is expected to have a meeting with DeKalb Fire, the current ambulance provider American Medical Response, and Dunwoody officials to seek more information on response times.