Several local leaders and former candidates have donated to an effort to study an independent school system in Sandy Springs.

Among those Citizens for Local Area School Systems says donated to its campaign are: City Councilmembers Andy Bauman and Jody Reichel; Kevin Abel, a former Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District seat; and Brian Eufinger, co-operator of the Sandy Springs Zoning Coalition Facebook group and a former City Council candidate.

For more information, visit sandyspringsschools.org.