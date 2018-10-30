The bathrooms have reopened at Dunwoody High School after a sewage spill contaminated hallways, according to the DeKalb County School District.

Sewage spilled up through drains in some bathroom and hallway floors in the morning on Oct. 30, according to social media posts. The school was not closed.

“The district took swift action to address the issue, and the cause of the spill has been fixed,” the district said in a written statement. “During the event, in an effort to keep our children safe, the students near the affected area were moved to other learning spaces.”

A plumber from the district repaired the cause of the spill and two bathrooms that were closed have been reopened, the district said in the statement.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said on Twitter that it would send its environmental health staff “to check out the situation.”