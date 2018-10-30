Volunteers are needed for the city of Brookhaven’s 2018 Stream Cleanup Event on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the stream at Briarwood Road. The parking and staging area will be at the Osprey Corporation, 1835 Briarwood Road, near the entrance to the North Fork Peachtree Creek.

Volunteers should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and long pants, and are asked to bring a rake or shovel if possible. The Brookhaven Public Works Department will provide bags, light gardening gloves, bottled water and anything else needed for the cleanup. Refreshments will be served. For more information, email stormwater@brookhavenga.gov.