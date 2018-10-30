B.E. Guthrie Construction Co. was awarded a $95,150 contract to build an “eco-classroom” for the Dunwoody Nature Center during the City Council’s Oct. 22 meeting.

The eco-classroom is so-called because it will be made from two reused shipping containers. It is replacing an aging cabin at the park. The eco-classroom will provide a place for meetings and activities for students and others visiting Dunwoody Park, where the Nature Center is located.

The city this year awarded the DNC an $82,000 Facilities Improvement Partnership Program grant to pay for the eco-classroom. The Nature Center will reimburse the city the amount over the $82,000.

The Nature Center and the city have a public-private partnership. The Nature Center is operated by a nonprofit organization on the city-owned park.