An expert on economic inequality, Richard Reeves, spoke at an Oct. 12 Leadership Sandy Springs luncheon, which was sponsored by the Couchman-Noble Foundation, the philanthropic group of David Couchman and Melanie Noble-Couchman, the two co-chairs of the city’s North End Revitalization Task Force.

Reeves specifically analyzed the outcome of children who grew up in the north end versus the rest of Sandy Springs using a new web tool called the “Opportunity Atlas.”

Children who grew up in a census tract in the upper north end along Roswell Road now make a median salary of $31,000, while those from other areas in the city make a range of $54,000 to $67,000, according to the map.

Reeves said that the increasing housing prices and displacement can be blamed in part on city zoning rules causing a shortage.

“We rig the housing market,” he said.