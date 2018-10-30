“Stronger Than Hate” was the theme of an Oct. 29 memorial service, held at Congregation Or Hadash in Sandy Springs, for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue mass murder.

Rabbis Dr. Analia Bortz and Mario Karpuj led a packed house of attendees in prayer, a candle-lighting and thoughts on the meaning of a holy community.

It was one of at least 10 memorials and vigils that were scheduled in Reporter Newspapers communities as a response to the anti-Semitic massacre of 11 people Oct. 27 during a service at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pa.

A service at Brookhaven’s Chabad Israeli Center Atlanta, including Mayor John Ernst and Police Chief Gary Yandura, was scheduled for Oct. 30, and a vigil and memorial service were scheduled for Oct. 31 at Dunwoody’s Congregation Ariel. For more details, see our coverage here.

Photos by Dark Rush.