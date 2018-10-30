“Stronger Than Hate” was the theme of an Oct. 29 memorial service, held at Congregation Or Hadash in Sandy Springs, for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue mass murder.
Attendees light candles during the Tree of Life memorial service at Congregation Or Hadash in Sandy Springs Oct. 29. (Dark Rush)
Rabbis Dr. Analia Bortz and Mario Karpuj led a packed house of attendees in prayer, a candle-lighting and thoughts on the meaning of a holy community.
It was one of at least 10 memorials and vigils that were scheduled in Reporter Newspapers communities as a response to the anti-Semitic massacre of 11 people Oct. 27 during a service at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pa.
A service at Brookhaven’s Chabad Israeli Center Atlanta, including Mayor John Ernst and Police Chief Gary Yandura, was scheduled for Oct. 30, and a vigil and memorial service were scheduled for Oct. 31 at Dunwoody’s Congregation Ariel. For more details, see our coverage here.
Photos by Dark Rush.
A crowd gathers at Congregation Or Hadash for the memorial service.
Rabbis Dr. Analia Bortz and Mario Karpuj lead the memorial service.
Among those joining in the candle-lighting was an attendee in a Pittsburgh Steelers ballcap. The team’s logo, which incorporates the trademark of the U.S. steel industry, has been combined with a Jewish Star of David in a widely circulated symbol of resisting hate in the wake of the Tree of Life attack.
Rabbi Mario Karpuj hugs an attendee at the service.
Memorial candles are lit during the service.
Attendees share embraces with Rabbi Mario Karpuj.
The program for the “Stronger Than Hate” memorial service at Congregation Or Hadash.