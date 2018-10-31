Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and Police Chief Gary Yandura were among those joining in a “Pray for Pittsburgh” memorial Oct. 30 at Chabad Israeli Center Atlanta and Congregation Beit Reuven on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

It was one of at least 10 memorials and vigils that were scheduled in Reporter Newspapers communities as a response to the anti-Semitic massacre of 11 people Oct. 27 during a service at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pa.

At the Brookhaven service, candles were lit for those killed in Pittsburgh, and Ernst unveiled a plaque that added their names to a “Memorial Board.”

Edna Jones, a resident of the neighborhood since 1960, was among the attendees. “I am a Christian, but I felt compelled to be here this evening to support the Jewish community,” she said.

Also attending was Ashley Jenkins, the district director for U.S. Rep. Karen Handel.

Photos by Phil Mosier.