The Buckhead Community Improvement District has set an open house on its Piedmont/Roswell/Habersham roads study for Nov. 14.

The CID is partnering city of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Transportation on this scoping study, which is expected to include an assessment of the existing conditions and propose feasible transportation solutions and improvements, the meeting announcement said.

The need for improvements came out of the 2008 Piedmont Area Transportation Study, which recommended that the intersection be redesigned to improve traffic flow, but initial concepts were ruled too costly, according to the CID.

The study is being led by consultant Kimley-Horn and is expected to wrap up in late 2019, according to the CID.

The meeting will be held Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church’s Kellett Chapel, 3434 Roswell Road. The event is an open house and attendees can drop in anytime during the meeting, the announcement said.