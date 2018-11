The Sandy Springs Conservancy bestowed its 2018 “Greenspace Champion Award” to David Perez, former High Point Civic Association president, for his work in helping to create the city’s newest park, Windsor Meadows.

Perez and the association worked with the Conservancy and the city on the plan, which turned 4 acres of once-flooded properties into the park. Windsor Meadows opened this summer.

Perez accepted the award at the Conservancy’s Oct. 17 “Thought Leaders” dinner at City Springs.