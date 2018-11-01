One victim was shot and killed and another injured in the early morning hours Nov. 1 outside a Buckhead apartment complex, police said.

The suspect, an approximately six-foot-tall black male in his 20’s, shot the two victims outside the Allure at Brookwood complex, located at 40 Peachtree Valley Circle, at 2:21 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said in a written statement.

One victim was dead at the scene when police arrived. The other was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The initial investigation indicates the suspect requested access through the apartment’s gate from the victims, then began shooting, striking both victims, according to police.

Homicide detectives are leading the ongoing investigation, APD said.