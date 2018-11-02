The BeltLine team has set a Nov. 8 public meeting on the Northeast Trail, which would run from Midtown to the Lindbergh MARTA Station in Buckhead.

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. has held previous meetings unveiling basic concepts for the trail. This meeting will be the first opportunity to meet the consultant team selected to design the trail and to share initial feedback that can inform the process, a meeting announcement said.

The meeting will be held Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Rock Spring Presbyterian Church, 1824 Piedmont Avenue N.E.