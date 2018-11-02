The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 2-3 and 5-6: Southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed, detour on Glenridge Connector, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 2-4: Northbound between Hammond Drive and North Springs MARTA Station, three left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 5-8: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, alternating two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 6-8: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, alternating two right lanes and two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 9-10: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nov. 9-11: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, three left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Glenridge Drive closure

Nov. 7-10: Northbound and southbound closed under I-285, detours on Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 5-9: Eastbound and westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, two left lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 7-8: Westbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, two right lanes, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nov. 9-10: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternating one right lane and one left lane, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road lane closures

Nov. 8-10: At Lake Hearn Drive, one center lane, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 5-9, I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes, eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400, and westbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Roswell Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Nov. 6 and 9, the following roadways will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) on all lanes: I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway; and Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.