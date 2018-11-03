From Brookhaven Police reports dated Oct. 7 through Oct. 21. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 7, in the early morning, a car was stolen.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 7, in the afternoon, two burglaries to residences were reported. One was a forced entry.

1300 block of Wilford Drive — On Oct. 7, in the afternoon, a no-forced entry burglary to a home was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 8, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

2800 block of Caldwell Road — On Oct. 8, in the morning, a bicycle was reported missing.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Oct. 8, in the morning, an entering auto incident was reported.

2500 block of Thompson Road — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 8, in the evening, a car was stolen.

2100 block of Gables Drive — On Oct. 8, at night, items were stolen from a car.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Oct. 9, in the morning, a theft was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 9, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by deception.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Oct. 9, in the evening, items were reported missing from a vehicle.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 9, in the evening, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

1900 block of Mannville Drive — On Oct. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Oct. 12, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

Assault

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 7, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

300 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Oct. 7, at night, officers responded to a simple battery incident.

2500 block of Briarcliff Road — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 10, at night, officers responded to a simple battery incident.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Oct. 12, in the early morning, two women were arrested on family violence charges.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1300 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, two people were arrested and accused of battery.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct.21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated battery.

Arrests

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct.7, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 8, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 8, at night, two people were arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 9, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Oct. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of reckless conduct.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 10, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 11, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 11, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespassing.

1200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failing to obtain a license within 30 days.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 11, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of providing false information to city departments.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Oct. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the fourth degree.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Oct. 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1800 block of Northeast Expressway — On Oct. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3600 block of Buford Highway —On Oct. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Oct. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

Park Vista Drive — On Oct. 15, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 17, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Oct. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of making terroristic threats.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Oct.19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Oct. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Oct. 19, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 21, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Oct. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving unlicensed.

Other incidents

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 8, in the morning, someone made a harassing communications complaint.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Oct. 8, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Oct. 9, at night, someone made a harassing communications complaint.