The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Oct. 1 through Oct. 18, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
Pharr Road/Peachtree Road— Oct. 3
2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 5
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 11
300 block of Buckhead Avenue — Oct. 13
2400 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 16
Burglary-Residence
2200 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 1
4700 block of Wieuca Road — Oct. 1
7000 block of Chastain Drive — Oct. 1
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 2
2900 block of Noble Creek Drive — Oct. 2
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Oct. 2
1000 block of Huff Road — Oct. 2
700 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 4
400 block of Armour Drive — Oct. 4
4000 block of Brookwood Valley Circle — Oct. 4
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 5
1300 block of Collier Drive — Oct. 7
1700 block of Taylor Street — Oct. 8
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Oct. 9
400 block of Armour Drive — Oct. 11
Burglary-Non-Residence
2900 block of Peachtree Road — Oct. 1
1200 block of Collier Road — Oct. 1
1300 block of Collier Road — Oct. 2
2500 block of Lenox Road — Oct. 4
2600 block of Piedmont Road — Oct. 4
100 block of Terminus Place — Oct. 8
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Oct. 11
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Oct. 11
4200 block of Roswell Road — Oct. 13
700 block of Cosmopolitan Drive — Oct. 16
3100 block of Howell Mill Road — Oct. 17
3400 block of Lakeside Drive — Oct. 17
2400 block of Camellia Lane — Oct. 17
Robbery
500 block of Northside Circle — Oct. 6
1700 block of Marietta Boulevard — Oct. 7
1800 block of Emery Street — Oct. 15
Larceny
Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 there were 122 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 81 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.